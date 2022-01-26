Barclays Lowers Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) to Underweight

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.66.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 7.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Heartland Express by 11.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 13.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 195.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

