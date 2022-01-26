Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Position in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 389,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,560 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.28% of Coursera worth $12,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Coursera by 12,324.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Coursera in the second quarter worth about $651,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Coursera in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Coursera by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Coursera in the second quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

COUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.82.

In other Coursera news, insider Kimberly A. Caldbeck sold 14,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $517,042.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $848,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 212,327 shares of company stock worth $6,078,856.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUR opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $62.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.55.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $109.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.66 million. On average, analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

