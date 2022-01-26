Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Position Lessened by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,590 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $62.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.02. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $42.68 and a 52-week high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Several analysts have weighed in on KSS shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.69.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

