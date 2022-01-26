US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Amedisys worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMED. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Amedisys by 55.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 562,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,861,000 after buying an additional 199,839 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at about $48,004,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amedisys by 341.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,374,000 after buying an additional 102,246 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Amedisys by 8.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,265,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $309,856,000 after buying an additional 97,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Amedisys by 226.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 139,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,059,000 after buying an additional 96,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

AMED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.87.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amedisys stock opened at $133.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.18 and a 52 week high of $315.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

