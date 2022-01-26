Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $27,000 Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 95.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,218 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Hess were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HES. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hess by 31.2% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 310.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HES. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HES stock opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.31 and its 200-day moving average is $78.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 145.24 and a beta of 1.98. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $53.43 and a 52 week high of $94.51.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 158.73%.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

