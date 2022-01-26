Zacks: Brokerages Expect Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) to Announce -$0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) will announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.77). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($3.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.24). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Viracta Therapeutics.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09).

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIRX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

NASDAQ VIRX opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.78 and a current ratio of 15.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86. Viracta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $24.80.

In other news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 11,914 shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $57,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,867 shares of company stock valued at $191,817. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Viracta Therapeutics by 1,006.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,846 shares during the period. 41.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

