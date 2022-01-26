Hyper Finance Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. Hyper Finance has a total market capitalization of $17,826.21 and approximately $25.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00049782 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,528.82 or 0.06661934 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00055431 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,862.64 or 0.99745649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00049024 BTC.

About Hyper Finance

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

