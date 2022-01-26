People s United Financial Inc. Sells 412 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 5,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 199,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,791,000 after acquiring an additional 195,946 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 88,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 491,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,758,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.80.

NYSE ASH opened at $96.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.04. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.16 and a 1 year high of $110.74.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.20 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

