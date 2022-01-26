Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $423,000 Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dropbox by 286.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Dropbox by 572.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dropbox news, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $86,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $266,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,220 in the last three months. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.35 and a beta of 0.94. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

