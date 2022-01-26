Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,778,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,104,000 after purchasing an additional 678,137 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,612,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,999,000 after purchasing an additional 112,111 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,609,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,184,000 after purchasing an additional 54,761 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,284,000 after purchasing an additional 43,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,406,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,705,000 after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE LEG opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.97. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

