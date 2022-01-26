Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 265,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,426,000 after acquiring an additional 124,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NUE. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

NUE opened at $94.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.61. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $47.94 and a 1-year high of $128.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.96%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.