13,499 Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 320.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 234.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $41.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.68. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $42.03. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

