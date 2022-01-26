People s United Financial Inc. Trims Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 729.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after buying an additional 117,932 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,073,279,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Finally, Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. now owns 1,866,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,450,000 after purchasing an additional 142,096 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $120,498.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,461 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average of $77.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $158.67.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

