First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 9,768 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,768 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $12,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 89,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 577.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 130,410 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,077,000. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 176,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 120,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $73.10 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $68.31 and a 1 year high of $83.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.94.

