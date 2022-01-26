iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.92% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $11,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,953,000 after purchasing an additional 66,167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,491,000 after acquiring an additional 18,085 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,097,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,187,000 after acquiring an additional 11,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $124.94 on Wednesday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $119.22 and a 52-week high of $159.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.59.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

