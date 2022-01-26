World Asset Management Inc Sells 25,534 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 25,534 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.0% of World Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $50,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Apple by 68.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,861,000 after purchasing an additional 237,361 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 11.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $425,686,000 after buying an additional 317,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $159.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.52. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.77.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

