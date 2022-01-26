H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,033 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.40.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other H&R Block news, Director Robert A. Gerard bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $125,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.