B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 19,000 Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INFI. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.22.

Shares of INFI stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 172.12% and a negative net margin of 2,398.81%. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.