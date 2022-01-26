B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,251 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,587,000 after purchasing an additional 192,928 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000.

NASDAQ VTWV opened at $136.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $120.84 and a twelve month high of $156.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.08 and a 200 day moving average of $143.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $1.067 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%.

