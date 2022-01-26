10,800 Shares in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Gaia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaia in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gaia during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gaia during the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Gaia during the second quarter valued at about $329,000. 47.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gaia stock opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. Gaia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The company has a market cap of $142.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Gaia had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gaia, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GAIA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

