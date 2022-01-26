Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,997,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BRP Group by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,589,000 after acquiring an additional 402,878 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in BRP Group by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BRP Group by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BRP Group by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 230,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 60,630 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BRP opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.60 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.51 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $5,452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

