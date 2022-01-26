Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 109,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 684.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 10,303 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 14,191 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WHR. Bank of America cut their price target on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.23.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WHR opened at $208.11 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $180.44 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

