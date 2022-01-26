Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,498 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 30,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,927,000 after buying an additional 18,738 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CASY stock opened at $185.01 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.39 and a 52 week high of $229.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.63%.

CASY has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

