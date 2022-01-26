Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 91,050 Shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR)

Magnetar Financial LLC lowered its position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,050 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 98.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DBDR opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.21. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

