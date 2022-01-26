Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Stock Position Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,848 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Brixmor Property Group worth $15,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,183,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,365,000 after buying an additional 828,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,629,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,973,000 after purchasing an additional 391,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,901,000 after purchasing an additional 144,729 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,292,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,251,000 after purchasing an additional 307,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,775,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,410,000 after purchasing an additional 833,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $384,550 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRX. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

NYSE:BRX opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average of $23.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.69. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.49 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.21%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

