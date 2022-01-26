Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $490,000 in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,675 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of MasTec by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of MasTec by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

MasTec stock opened at $87.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.18. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.77 and a twelve month high of $122.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.20 and a 200-day moving average of $92.74.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.56.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

