3,211,800 Shares in Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,211,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Benson Hill as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter worth about $847,000. 18.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHIL stock opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.48. Benson Hill Inc has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Benson Hill Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHIL. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Benson Hill Profile

Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

