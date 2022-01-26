Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Gap Up to $17.29

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.29, but opened at $17.81. Snap One shares last traded at $18.01, with a volume of 914 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNPO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Snap One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap One presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.25.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $260.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.86 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap One Holdings Corp will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Snap One during the fourth quarter valued at $668,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Snap One during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap One during the third quarter valued at $3,964,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap One during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap One during the third quarter valued at $9,728,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

