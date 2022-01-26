Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Gap Up to $17.29

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.29, but opened at $17.81. Snap One shares last traded at $18.01, with a volume of 914 shares traded.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNPO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Snap One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap One presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.25.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Snap One during the fourth quarter valued at $668,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Snap One during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap One during the third quarter valued at $3,964,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap One during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap One during the third quarter valued at $9,728,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO)
Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.
