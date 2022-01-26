Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.89 Million Stock Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Monro worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monro by 10.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the second quarter worth $249,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Monro by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Monro during the second quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Monro by 13.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,487,000 after buying an additional 23,365 shares in the last quarter.

Get Monro alerts:

MNRO opened at $57.89 on Wednesday. Monro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.37 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.13 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 63.80%.

In other Monro news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of Monro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $171,792.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $151,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.