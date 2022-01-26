Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.33 Million Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 75.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,801 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Entergy by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Entergy by 24,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Motco lifted its position in Entergy by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ETR opened at $107.67 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $115.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,643 shares of company stock worth $1,155,787 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.17.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

