FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Gap Up to $37.69

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.69, but opened at $38.54. FOX shares last traded at $38.85, with a volume of 49,165 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in FOX by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,346,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in FOX by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 9,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in FOX by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,418,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,911,000 after buying an additional 738,738 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

