Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Shares Gap Up to $60.66

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $60.66, but opened at $62.99. Weis Markets shares last traded at $63.09, with a volume of 4 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.64.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 2.55%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

In other Weis Markets news, CFO Michael T. Lockard acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 19.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 410.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 27.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weis Markets Company Profile (NYSE:WMK)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

