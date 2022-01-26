Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Shares Gap Up to $60.66

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $60.66, but opened at $62.99. Weis Markets shares last traded at $63.09, with a volume of 4 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.64.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

In other news, CFO Michael T. Lockard acquired 3,000 shares of Weis Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Weis Markets by 19.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Weis Markets by 4.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Weis Markets by 1.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Weis Markets by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Weis Markets by 1.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Weis Markets Company Profile (NYSE:WMK)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

