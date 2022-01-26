Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.25

Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNCE. Cowen began coverage on Science 37 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Science 37 in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Science 37 in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Science 37 from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96.

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($3.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.54) by $2.26. The company had revenue of $14.24 million for the quarter.

About Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE)

Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

