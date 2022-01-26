Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.11

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.11 and last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 210876 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $38.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.62.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.02.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 120,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $4,205,893.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 120,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $4,205,754.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 444,683 shares of company stock valued at $13,310,501.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $3,148,358,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $858,893,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $325,845,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $192,573,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $195,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

