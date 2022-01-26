7,053 Shares in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SON. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 29.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 49.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,367,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,465,000 after acquiring an additional 33,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 10.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SON. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $56.90 on Wednesday. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

