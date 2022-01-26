Bokf Na Makes New Investment in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Bokf Na bought a new position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 560.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Trex by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $262,813.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock worth $2,123,699. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $91.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 1.37. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.76 and a 12-month high of $140.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.85.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TREX has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.82.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

