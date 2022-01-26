Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires New Stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 21.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.7% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 50,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Global Net Lease stock opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average is $16.29. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.31%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -571.41%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

