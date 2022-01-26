Brokerages Set Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target at $22.21

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.21.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

HARP opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.97. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 397.64% and a negative return on equity of 69.97%. The business had revenue of $4.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HARP. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 704.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 91,656 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 16.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,713,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,765,000 after acquiring an additional 45,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.