American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives $181.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 685,525 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $112,152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 22,781 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AXP opened at $173.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Express has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $189.03. The company has a market capitalization of $134.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.42. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

