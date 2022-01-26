GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GDS were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 61.4% in the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,329,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,265 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 678.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,001,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,633,000 after acquiring an additional 873,080 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 25.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,319,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,021,000 after acquiring an additional 865,823 shares during the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of GDS by 147.4% in the second quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,743,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hazelview Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the third quarter valued at $28,463,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS stock opened at $38.38 on Wednesday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $37.47 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -35.54 and a beta of 0.95.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. GDS’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GDS shares. HSBC lowered their price objective on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.