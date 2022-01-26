O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 73.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,900 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

OI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

O-I Glass stock opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.65.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

