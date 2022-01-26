Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Boston Properties worth $9,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the second quarter worth $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 177.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 30.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 18.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $486,053.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $114.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 56.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.45 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.88 and a 200-day moving average of $115.52.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.16%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington.

