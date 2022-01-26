Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Lowers Position in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Five Point were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPH. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Five Point by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Five Point during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Five Point by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Point by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Five Point by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. 36.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Five Point stock opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $864.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $8.93.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Five Point had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Five Point from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

