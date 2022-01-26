Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 86.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 486,711 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.10% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 6.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 367,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,022 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 133.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 29,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,096,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,749,000 after acquiring an additional 25,275 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 17.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor stock opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

