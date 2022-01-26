Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,457 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,243.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $272.95 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.63 and a 12 month high of $371.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $325.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,637,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total value of $716,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,175,007. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.68.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

