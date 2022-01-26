United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNITED UTILITIES was created from the merger of North West Water and Norweb in November 1995. Its shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange. Its principal activities are managing and operating the regulated electricity distribution, water and wastewater networks in north west England, a region with a population of around seven million. “

UUGRY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded United Utilities Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of United Utilities Group stock opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. United Utilities Group has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $31.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

