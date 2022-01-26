WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,444 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of WestRock worth $10,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WestRock by 40.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 13.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 31.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 32.1% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. WestRock has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average is $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 32.05%.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

