Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,579 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of VICI Properties worth $10,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 216.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,067 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,272,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,500,000 after purchasing an additional 20,418 shares during the last quarter.

In other VICI Properties news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,718 shares of company stock valued at $477,311. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VICI opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.74 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.53. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The company had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Several research firms have commented on VICI. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.68.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

