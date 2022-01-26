Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $11,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE J opened at $127.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.70 and a 200 day moving average of $136.56. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.05 and a 1 year high of $149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on J. Berenberg Bank lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.89.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

